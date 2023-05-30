Betterment LLC Increases Position in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD)

Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,324 shares during the period. Betterment LLC’s holdings in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 44.6% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 307,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,274,000 after purchasing an additional 94,773 shares during the last quarter. ALM First Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,282,000. Opus Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 287,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,970,000 after purchasing an additional 11,161 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 1,071.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 146,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 134,442 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 136,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 22,583 shares during the period.

FYLD opened at $24.15 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.95. The firm has a market cap of $153.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.93. Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $22.06 and a twelve month high of $27.94.

The Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (FYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in Developed Ex-US stocks with focus on shareholder yield, as measured by dividend payments and net share buybacks. FYLD was launched on Dec 3, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

