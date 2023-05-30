Betterment LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Betterment LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the quarter. Betterment LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 95.7% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,089,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,144 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,750,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,153,000 after buying an additional 1,414,212 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,958,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,371,000 after buying an additional 1,262,443 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,922,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5,417.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 660,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,703,000 after purchasing an additional 648,643 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $71.29 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $53.18 and a 52-week high of $71.30. The company has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.56.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

