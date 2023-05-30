Betterment LLC Invests $839,000 in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Betterment LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,066,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 303.6% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 305,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,532,000 after acquiring an additional 229,590 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 241.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 72,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,589,000 after buying an additional 51,251 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $963,000.

Get Avantis U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $71.13 on Tuesday. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $61.78 and a one year high of $74.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.29 and its 200 day moving average is $70.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.