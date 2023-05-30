Betterment LLC Makes New Investment in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Betterment LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Forefront Analytics LLC increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 21,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of IEI stock opened at $116.18 on Tuesday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $112.26 and a 12-month high of $121.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.79 and a 200-day moving average of $116.87.
About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
