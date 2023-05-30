Betterment LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Betterment LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 68,631,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,310,794,000 after purchasing an additional 17,813,374 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,881,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3,369.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,258,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,258 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,424,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,969,000 after acquiring an additional 638,743 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2,630.0% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 650,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,395,000 after acquiring an additional 626,714 shares during the period.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $48.31 on Tuesday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $47.78 and a twelve month high of $49.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.46.

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

