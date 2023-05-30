Betterment LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Betterment LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 33,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Planning Center Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,188,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 525,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,759,000 after buying an additional 7,364 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $580,000. Axiom Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 45,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 7,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,423,000.

VUSB opened at $49.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.20 and a 200-day moving average of $49.10.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

