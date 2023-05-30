Betterment LLC Sells 12,273 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October (BATS:UOCT)

Betterment LLC reduced its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October (BATS:UOCT – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,273 shares during the quarter. Betterment LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UOCT. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - October alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October Stock Performance

BATS:UOCT opened at $29.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.86 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.08.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October (UOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.