Betterment LLC Takes $211,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Betterment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPTS. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 701.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000.

NYSEARCA:SPTS opened at $28.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.03. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.63 and a fifty-two week high of $29.67.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

