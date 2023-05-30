Betterment LLC Takes $366,000 Position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Betterment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 16,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 5,401.0% during the 4th quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,401 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 1,011.9% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $179,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

DFEM opened at $23.42 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.48 and a 200 day moving average of $23.34. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $19.90 and a 52-week high of $25.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

