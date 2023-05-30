Betterment LLC Trims Stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Betterment LLC cut its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 50.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,683 shares during the quarter. Betterment LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Great Waters Wealth Management purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,904,000. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1,326.0% in the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 499,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,785,000 after acquiring an additional 464,483 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 169.5% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 711,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,858,000 after acquiring an additional 447,274 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 83.1% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 683,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,544,000 after acquiring an additional 310,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 36,714.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 268,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,168,000 after acquiring an additional 267,651 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DFUS opened at $45.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.60. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $37.96 and a 12 month high of $46.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99.

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

