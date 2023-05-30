Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Short Interest Update

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,290,000 shares, a growth of 29.6% from the April 30th total of 19,520,000 shares. Approximately 43.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BYND has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Beyond Meat from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Beyond Meat from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Beyond Meat from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beyond Meat currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.33.

Institutional Trading of Beyond Meat

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Beyond Meat by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,709,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,907,000 after purchasing an additional 150,345 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Beyond Meat by 4.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,166,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,929,000 after buying an additional 51,927 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its holdings in Beyond Meat by 999.4% during the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 756,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,425,000 after buying an additional 688,059 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 114.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 559,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,393,000 after purchasing an additional 298,321 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter worth about $6,875,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.12% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of Beyond Meat stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,097,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,589,777. The firm has a market capitalization of $664.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.76. Beyond Meat has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $44.59.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $92.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.58) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Beyond Meat will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage brands, and frozen meat, namely, Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

