BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,160,000 shares, a drop of 24.8% from the April 30th total of 6,860,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

BGC Partners Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ BGCP traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.39. 1,902,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,160,240. BGC Partners has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $5.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.91 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Get BGC Partners alerts:

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. BGC Partners had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 47.88%. The business had revenue of $532.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that BGC Partners will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

BGC Partners Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BGC Partners

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.37%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BGCP. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in BGC Partners in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in BGC Partners in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in BGC Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in BGC Partners by 44.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 8,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 55.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of BGC Partners from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

BGC Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BGC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.