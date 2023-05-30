BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Grows Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 93.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 466,359 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 224,798 shares during the period. Oracle comprises 1.0% of BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Oracle were worth $38,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Oracle and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $81.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Oracle and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

Oracle Stock Up 1.1 %

In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle stock traded up $1.11 on Tuesday, hitting $105.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,603,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,213,247. The firm has a market cap of $283.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.55. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $106.23.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 52.81%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

See Also

