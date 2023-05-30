Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0662 per share by the bank on Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th.
Big Banc Split Stock Performance
Big Banc Split stock traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$10.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,956. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.74 million and a PE ratio of -3.33. Big Banc Split has a twelve month low of C$10.20 and a twelve month high of C$15.39.
Big Banc Split Company Profile
