Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0662 per share by the bank on Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th.

Big Banc Split Stock Performance

Big Banc Split stock traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$10.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,956. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.74 million and a PE ratio of -3.33. Big Banc Split has a twelve month low of C$10.20 and a twelve month high of C$15.39.

Get Big Banc Split alerts:

Big Banc Split Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Big Banc Split Corp. is an equity fund launched and managed by Purpose Investments Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. Big Banc Split Corp. was formed on May 15, 2020 and is based in Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Big Banc Split Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Banc Split and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.