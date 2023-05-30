Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.08% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BIG. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Big Lots from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Big Lots from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Big Lots from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Big Lots from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $11.63.

Big Lots stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.71. 1,419,254 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,432,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Big Lots has a 1 year low of $5.67 and a 1 year high of $29.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.93.

Big Lots ( NYSE:BIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The company reported ($3.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by ($1.56). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Big Lots had a negative return on equity of 34.74% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Big Lots will post -5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Big Lots in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Big Lots by 32.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period.

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment. The Discount Retailing segment includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A.

