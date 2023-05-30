BitShares Price Reaches $0.0079 on Exchanges (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. One BitShares coin can currently be bought for about $0.0079 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges. BitShares has a market cap of $23.59 million and $129,881.64 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BitShares has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00009381 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003366 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003109 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001046 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003098 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001347 BTC.

BitShares Profile

BitShares (CRYPTO:BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,001,316 coins. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

