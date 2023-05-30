Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300,000 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the April 30th total of 1,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 589,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Luke Stevens Putman sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $1,506,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 486,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,325,500.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Luke Stevens Putman sold 100,000 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $1,506,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 486,421 shares in the company, valued at $7,325,500.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director D Mark Dewalch purchased 31,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.85 per share, with a total value of $493,727.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 260,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,134,932.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Black Stone Minerals

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 29.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 37,467 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 8,473 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Black Stone Minerals by 2.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 70,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 48.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 325,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,382,000 after acquiring an additional 106,352 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 29.2% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 870,043 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,587,000 after acquiring an additional 196,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Black Stone Minerals Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BSM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of Black Stone Minerals stock opened at $16.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.03. Black Stone Minerals has a one year low of $12.81 and a one year high of $20.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.27.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 77.07% and a return on equity of 54.18%. The company had revenue of $174.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.68 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Black Stone Minerals will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Black Stone Minerals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.84%.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses on the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

