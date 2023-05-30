BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund (NYSE:MUC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 141,758 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 211,228 shares.The stock last traded at $10.34 and had previously closed at $10.32.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.94.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.0335 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,718,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,672,000 after acquiring an additional 762,169 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $7,528,000. Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 33.1% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 2,417,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,734,000 after acquiring an additional 601,739 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 107.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 848,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,163,000 after acquiring an additional 440,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 127.5% during the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 519,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,580,000 after acquiring an additional 291,226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.65% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders and investing primarily in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and California income taxes. The company was founded on February 27, 1998 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

