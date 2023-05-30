BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund (NYSE:MUC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 141,758 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 211,228 shares.The stock last traded at $10.34 and had previously closed at $10.32.
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Stock Up 0.8 %
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.94.
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.0335 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders and investing primarily in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and California income taxes. The company was founded on February 27, 1998 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
