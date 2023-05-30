Blockearth (BLET) Price Reaches $0.13 on Major Exchanges

Blockearth (BLET) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. Over the last seven days, Blockearth has traded down 0% against the dollar. Blockearth has a total market cap of $36.50 million and approximately $0.50 worth of Blockearth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blockearth token can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000532 BTC on exchanges.

Blockearth Profile

Blockearth’s genesis date was October 7th, 2021. Blockearth’s official Twitter account is @blockearth_g and its Facebook page is accessible here. Blockearth’s official website is blockearth.io.

Blockearth Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockearth (BLET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Blockearth has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Blockearth is 0.12621394 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blockearth.io/.”

