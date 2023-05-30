Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) Short Interest Update

Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 685,000 shares, a growth of 20.1% from the April 30th total of 570,200 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 241,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

In other Blue Bird news, Director Phil Horlock sold 14,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $324,478.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 409,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,016,788. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Blue Bird by 38.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Blue Bird by 61.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 3.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 331,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,770,000 after purchasing an additional 11,296 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Bird during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Blue Bird during the first quarter worth about $5,399,000. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

BLBD stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.92. The company had a trading volume of 88,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,329. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.95. Blue Bird has a 1-year low of $7.14 and a 1-year high of $28.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.96.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BLBD. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Blue Bird from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Blue Bird from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th.

Blue Bird Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of school buses. It operates through the Bus and Parts business segments. The Bus segment includes the manufacturing and assembly of school buses to be sold to a variety of customers across the United States, Canada, and in international markets. The Parts segment provides routine maintenance, replacement of parts that are damaged in service, and replacement of parts that suffer from wear and tear.

