BlueArk (BRK) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $276,493.53

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. One BlueArk token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BlueArk has a total market capitalization of $32.38 million and approximately $276,493.53 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BlueArk has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27,785.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $114.86 or 0.00413368 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.95 or 0.00122196 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00024804 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00039114 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000456 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000731 BTC.

BlueArk Token Profile

BlueArk is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BlueArk is brk.blueark.io.

Buying and Selling BlueArk

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.00099619 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueArk directly using U.S. dollars.

