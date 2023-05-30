BMO Capital Markets Lowers Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target to C$83.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$85.00 to C$83.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$98.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. CSFB reduced their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$98.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$93.54.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

TSE TD opened at C$79.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$81.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$86.18. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of C$76.40 and a 12 month high of C$97.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$144.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.84.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Announces Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( TSE:TD Get Rating ) (NYSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.16 by C$0.07. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 31.78% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The company had revenue of C$12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.12 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 8.7335456 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toronto-Dominion Bank

In other Toronto-Dominion Bank news, Senior Officer Riaz Ahmed sold 37,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.01, for a total value of C$3,367,426.32. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

(Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.