BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF (TSE:ZUT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF (TSE:ZUT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Monday, June 5th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.

BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF stock traded up 0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting 23.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,969. BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF has a 12-month low of 21.39 and a 12-month high of 27.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is 23.16 and its 200-day moving average price is 22.90.

