Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK) Short Interest Down 25.8% in May

Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a drop of 25.8% from the April 30th total of 15,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bogota Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSBK. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Bogota Financial by 46,177.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156 shares during the period. AlphaQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bogota Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Bogota Financial by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Bogota Financial by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Bogota Financial by 4.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the period. 12.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Bogota Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

Bogota Financial Trading Up 0.1 %

Bogota Financial stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.01. The stock had a trading volume of 16,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,786. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Bogota Financial has a 52-week low of $7.40 and a 52-week high of $11.75. The firm has a market cap of $108.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.98 and a 200 day moving average of $10.54.

Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Bogota Financial had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $4.81 million for the quarter.

Bogota Financial Company Profile

Bogota Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Bogota Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one-to four-family residential real estate loans, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans, as well as consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and construction loans; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities.

