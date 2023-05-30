Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.40.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BOOT shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Boot Barn from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Boot Barn from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Boot Barn from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Boot Barn from $100.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Boot Barn in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boot Barn

In related news, COO Gregory V. Hackman sold 15,749 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $1,089,200.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,120 shares in the company, valued at $3,950,419.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Boot Barn Trading Up 4.9 %

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Boot Barn by 18.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,080,000 after purchasing an additional 13,089 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Boot Barn by 632.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 11,628 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Boot Barn by 18.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Boot Barn by 3.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Boot Barn by 7.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the period.

NYSE:BOOT opened at $70.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.35. Boot Barn has a 1 year low of $50.20 and a 1 year high of $88.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $425.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.00 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boot Barn will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

