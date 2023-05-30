Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Short Interest Down 9.1% in May

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, a decrease of 9.1% from the April 30th total of 1,970,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 887,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BAH. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.63.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 27,925 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $2,764,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,926. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.5% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 23,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $746,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BAH traded up $6.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $96.25. 2,470,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,048,903. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.61. The company has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.65, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52 week low of $79.85 and a 52 week high of $112.55.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 51.52%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.