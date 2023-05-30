Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.80-$4.95 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.91 billion-$10.28 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.90 billion.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE:BAH traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $97.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,333,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,695. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1-year low of $79.85 and a 1-year high of $112.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.61. The company has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 48.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.60.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 51.52%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 93.07%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $104.63.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 27,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $2,764,575.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,474 shares in the company, valued at $2,026,926. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 312.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,079,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $530,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848,242 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter valued at about $159,500,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 53.0% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,147,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $384,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,898 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter valued at about $56,727,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 27.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,459,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,219,000 after purchasing an additional 317,646 shares in the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

