Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Shares Gap Up to $317.85

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $317.85, but opened at $329.95. Boston Beer shares last traded at $329.96, with a volume of 30,158 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Boston Beer from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $320.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $291.00 to $297.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Boston Beer from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boston Beer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.75.

Boston Beer Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.51 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $319.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $340.84.

Insider Transactions at Boston Beer

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.41). Boston Beer had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $410.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David A. Burwick sold 1,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.38, for a total value of $536,568.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,910 shares in the company, valued at $15,636,865.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Annette N. Fritsch sold 220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.37, for a total transaction of $70,041.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,762.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Burwick sold 1,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.38, for a total value of $536,568.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,636,865.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,510 shares of company stock worth $813,421 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Beer

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Boston Beer by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 886,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,787,000 after purchasing an additional 18,969 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Boston Beer by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 260,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,479,000 after acquiring an additional 6,185 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Boston Beer by 1,280.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 163,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,782,000 after purchasing an additional 151,393 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 142,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,006,000 after purchasing an additional 29,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Boston Beer by 1.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 141,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,750,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. 68.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Beer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

