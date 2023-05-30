Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY) Short Interest Up 15.5% in May

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a growth of 15.5% from the April 30th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Bouygues Trading Down 0.2 %

OTCMKTS BOUYY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.42. The company had a trading volume of 11,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,890. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.83 and a 200 day moving average of $6.54. Bouygues has a 1-year low of $4.97 and a 1-year high of $7.30.

Get Bouygues alerts:

Bouygues Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2761 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.88%.

About Bouygues

Bouygues SA provides constructions for building, civil works, energy and services, property, roads and coals. The firm operates through the following segments: Bouygues Construction (Construction & Services), Bouygues Immobilier (Property), Colas (Transport Infrastructure), TF1 (Media) and Bouygues Telecom (Telecoms).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bouygues Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bouygues and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.