Boxwood Ventures Inc. Grows Stake in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Boxwood Ventures Inc. grew its position in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) by 135.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,973 shares during the period. Schneider National makes up about 2.0% of Boxwood Ventures Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Boxwood Ventures Inc.’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Schneider National by 420.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Schneider National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Schneider National by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Schneider National by 39.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Schneider National from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Schneider National from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.64.

Schneider National Price Performance

Shares of Schneider National stock traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $26.42. The company had a trading volume of 81,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,211. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.04. Schneider National, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $30.93.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. Schneider National had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schneider National Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Schneider National’s payout ratio is 13.85%.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering, and freight payment services. It operates through the following business segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

