Boxwood Ventures Inc. Invests $2.26 Million in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Boxwood Ventures Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,257,000. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for approximately 4.0% of Boxwood Ventures Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $762,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 163.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 64,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 39,697 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 91,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,804 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 135.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 494,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,612,000 after purchasing an additional 284,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RHS Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $271,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.99. 771,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,965,997. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $76.80 and a 52-week high of $94.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

