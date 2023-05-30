BrainChip Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:BRCHF) Short Interest Update

BrainChip Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:BRCHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,788,200 shares, a decrease of 14.9% from the April 30th total of 25,611,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 229.3 days.

BrainChip Trading Down 2.8 %

OTCMKTS BRCHF traded down 0.01 on Tuesday, reaching 0.28. The company had a trading volume of 54,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,401. BrainChip has a 52-week low of 0.24 and a 52-week high of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is 0.30 and its 200 day moving average is 0.39.

BrainChip Company Profile

BrainChip Holdings Ltd. engages in the development of software and hardware solutions for artificial intelligence and machine learning applications. Its products include Akida Neural Processor IP, Akida Neural Processor System-on-Chip and the MetaTF Development Environment. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

