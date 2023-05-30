BrainChip Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:BRCHF) Short Interest Update

BrainChip Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:BRCHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,788,200 shares, a decrease of 14.9% from the April 30th total of 25,611,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 229.3 days.
BrainChip Trading Down 2.8 %
OTCMKTS BRCHF traded down 0.01 on Tuesday, reaching 0.28. The company had a trading volume of 54,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,401. BrainChip has a 52-week low of 0.24 and a 52-week high of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is 0.30 and its 200 day moving average is 0.39.
BrainChip Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BrainChip (BRCHF)
- Palantir: The “Sleeper” Play on the AI Revolution
- Can Tesla’s Supercharger Become the Industry Norm? Ford Says Yes
- AI Chip Stock Showdown: The Biggest Winners and Losers
- Can PDD Holdings’ Temu Rival Shein? A $22 Billion Opportunity
- Iovance Biotherapeutics Spikes on Melanoma BLA FDA Application
Receive News & Ratings for BrainChip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrainChip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.