Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Shares Sold by Octahedron Capital Management L.P.

Octahedron Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) by 80.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,643 shares during the period. Braze makes up 1.8% of Octahedron Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Octahedron Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Braze were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRZE. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Braze in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Braze by 189.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Braze by 50,225.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Braze by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Braze in the second quarter worth approximately $140,000. 44.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BRZE shares. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Braze from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Braze in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Braze in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Braze in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Braze from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.18.

Shares of BRZE traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.28. 157,465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 591,977. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.92. Braze, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.53 and a 12-month high of $50.97.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. Braze had a negative return on equity of 28.69% and a negative net margin of 39.10%. The firm had revenue of $98.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.65 million. Equities research analysts expect that Braze, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total transaction of $53,505.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,492 shares in the company, valued at $3,406,199.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 1,500 shares of Braze stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total value of $53,505.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,406,199.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Battery Partners Xi, Llc sold 43,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $1,430,712.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,410.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,534 shares of company stock valued at $3,010,450 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.48% of the company’s stock.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

