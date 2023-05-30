Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Receives $100.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays downgraded Brenntag from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Brenntag from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Brenntag from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Brenntag Price Performance
OTCMKTS:BNTGY opened at $16.00 on Tuesday. Brenntag has a 52-week low of $10.37 and a 52-week high of $16.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.70 and a 200 day moving average of $14.62.
Brenntag Company Profile
Brenntag SE engages in the production and distribution of chemicals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. The Brenntag Essentials segment markets a portfolio of process chemicals to the industries and applications. The Brenntag Specialties segment focuses on selling ingredients and value-added services to the selected industries Nutrition, Pharma, Personal Care/HI&I(Home, Industrial & Institutional), Material Science (Coatings & Constructions, Polymers, Rubber), Water Treatment and Lubricants.
