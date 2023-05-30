Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Receives $100.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays downgraded Brenntag from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Brenntag from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Brenntag from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Brenntag alerts:

Brenntag Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BNTGY opened at $16.00 on Tuesday. Brenntag has a 52-week low of $10.37 and a 52-week high of $16.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.70 and a 200 day moving average of $14.62.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag ( OTCMKTS:BNTGY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter. Brenntag had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 4.65%. Equities analysts predict that Brenntag will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Brenntag SE engages in the production and distribution of chemicals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. The Brenntag Essentials segment markets a portfolio of process chemicals to the industries and applications. The Brenntag Specialties segment focuses on selling ingredients and value-added services to the selected industries Nutrition, Pharma, Personal Care/HI&I(Home, Industrial & Institutional), Material Science (Coatings & Constructions, Polymers, Rubber), Water Treatment and Lubricants.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.