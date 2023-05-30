BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Shares Gap Down to $1.56

Shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.56, but opened at $1.52. BRF shares last traded at $1.51, with a volume of 2,987,558 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BRF from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised BRF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on BRF from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded BRF from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.95.

Get BRF alerts:

BRF Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.34 and its 200-day moving average is $1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRF

BRF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in BRF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,333,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,895,000 after purchasing an additional 72,611 shares in the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd lifted its position in BRF by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 8,192,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,700 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in BRF by 2,443.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,670,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,518,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447,910 shares in the last quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in BRF by 958.7% in the first quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC now owns 5,293,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of BRF by 132.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,190,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.24% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

BRF SA engages in the production and distribution of fresh and frozen protein foods. Its processed products include marinated and frozen chicken, rooster and turkey meats, specialty meats, frozen processed meats, frozen prepared entrees, portioned products, and sliced products. The firm also offers margarine, butter, cream cheese, sweet specialties, sandwiches, plant-based products, and animal feed.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.