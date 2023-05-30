BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Shares Gap Down to $1.56

Shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.56, but opened at $1.52. BRF shares last traded at $1.51, with a volume of 2,987,558 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BRF from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised BRF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on BRF from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded BRF from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.95.
BRF Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.34 and its 200-day moving average is $1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.19.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRF
BRF Company Profile
BRF SA engages in the production and distribution of fresh and frozen protein foods. Its processed products include marinated and frozen chicken, rooster and turkey meats, specialty meats, frozen processed meats, frozen prepared entrees, portioned products, and sliced products. The firm also offers margarine, butter, cream cheese, sweet specialties, sandwiches, plant-based products, and animal feed.
