Bridges Investment Management Inc. Has $1.14 Million Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 158.2% during the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.75.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of CL traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $75.70. 799,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,741,879. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.84 and a 1-year high of $83.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.80 billion, a PE ratio of 39.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.24 and a 200-day moving average of $76.28.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 348.63% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $979,043.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,536.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $979,043.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,536.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total value of $4,033,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,892,288.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 187,748 shares of company stock valued at $15,138,660. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

