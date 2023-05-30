Bridges Investment Management Inc. Has $304,000 Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in D. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 70.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on D. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.55.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:D traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.17. 518,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,378,463. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $41.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.10. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.56 and a 1-year high of $86.28.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.05%. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 186.71%.

Dominion Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.