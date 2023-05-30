Bridges Investment Management Inc. Has $678,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Betterment LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $269,000. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 392.4% during the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 369,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,251,000 after acquiring an additional 294,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 19,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWM traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $175.97. 4,906,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,292,252. The business’s fifty day moving average is $175.04 and its 200 day moving average is $180.60. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.50 and a 52 week high of $201.99.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.