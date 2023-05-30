Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. TLW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MAR traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $171.69. 122,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,759,627. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.57. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.01 and a 52-week high of $183.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $169.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.59.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 272.54%. Marriott International’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 24.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Drew Pinto sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $123,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,734.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Drew Pinto sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $123,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,734.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 16,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.33, for a total transaction of $2,849,316.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,786 shares in the company, valued at $27,822,405.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,484 shares of company stock valued at $4,131,974. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MAR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $168.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $195.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $176.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.00.

Marriott International Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Stories

