Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 61 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 457 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 24 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded down $10.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,581.09. 83,609 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,098. The stock has a market cap of $95.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,629.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,378.85. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,616.85 and a 1-year high of $2,786.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $1.97. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Booking had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 148.40%. The business’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 137.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 427 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,427.11, for a total transaction of $1,036,375.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,949 shares in the company, valued at $104,241,947.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,427.11, for a total transaction of $1,036,375.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,241,947.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 36 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total transaction of $87,071.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 651 shares in the company, valued at $1,574,534.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,697 shares of company stock worth $9,543,636 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BKNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Booking from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,925.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,753.25.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

