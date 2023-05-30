Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Short Interest Update

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, an increase of 19.1% from the April 30th total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 589,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brighthouse Financial

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHF. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Brighthouse Financial by 29.8% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,457,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 7.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 179,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,800,000 after purchasing an additional 11,998 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1,877.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 474,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,591,000 after acquiring an additional 450,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance

Shares of BHF stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.44. The stock had a trading volume of 359,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Brighthouse Financial has a twelve month low of $38.38 and a twelve month high of $60.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.29). Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 16.16% and a positive return on equity of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BHF. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.38.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with a diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Life, Run-Off, and Corporate & Others.

Further Reading

