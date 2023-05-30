Brighthouse Financial, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 (NASDAQ:BHFAL)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ BHFAL opened at $23.84 on Tuesday. Brighthouse Financial has a 1-year low of $19.69 and a 1-year high of $26.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.57.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

