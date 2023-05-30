Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target Raised to $800.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer from $720.00 to $800.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $660.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $659.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $690.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James restated a market perform rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $692.37.

AVGO opened at $812.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $338.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $814.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $643.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $598.08.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadcom will post 38.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.93%.

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total value of $4,338,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,461,196.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total value of $472,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,107. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total value of $4,338,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,461,196.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,915 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,507 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edmp Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 56,625.6% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,918,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,796,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909,437 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 756.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,207,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $404,363,000 after buying an additional 4,599,078 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,222,676,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 122,794.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,667,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,050,420,000 after buying an additional 3,664,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 49,919.1% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,437,432 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,559 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

