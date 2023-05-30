Brokerages Set Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) PT at $120.22

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $120.22.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALLE. StockNews.com began coverage on Allegion in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Allegion from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Allegion from $130.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Allegion from $138.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Allegion from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Allegion stock opened at $107.10 on Tuesday. Allegion has a one year low of $87.33 and a one year high of $123.46. The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.23. Allegion had a return on equity of 61.34% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $923.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Allegion will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.55%.

In other Allegion news, SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 2,278 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.34, for a total value of $251,354.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250,814.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALLE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,631,077 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $921,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,087 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Allegion in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,640,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,807,096 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $342,469,000 after purchasing an additional 654,482 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Allegion in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,179,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Allegion by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 616,605 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $65,810,000 after acquiring an additional 303,005 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegion Plc engages in the provision of security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure, and productive. It operates through the Allegion Americas and Allegion International segments. Its brands include CISA, Interflex, LCN, Schlage, SimonsVoss, and Von Duprin. The company was founded on May 9, 2013 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

