Brokerages Set Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) PT at $29.88

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.88.

CEQP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Get Crestwood Equity Partners alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crestwood Equity Partners

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 17,483.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,927 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. 61.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crestwood Equity Partners Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Crestwood Equity Partners stock opened at $25.01 on Tuesday. Crestwood Equity Partners has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $31.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.11.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. Crestwood Equity Partners had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Crestwood Equity Partners will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Crestwood Equity Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -2,911.11%.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing, Storage and Transportation, and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services, processing, treating, and compression services, and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.