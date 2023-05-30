Brokerages Set DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) Target Price at $144.00

Shares of DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $144.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DSRLF. BNP Paribas lowered shares of DiaSorin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Kepler Capital Markets cut DiaSorin from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. HSBC upgraded DiaSorin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut DiaSorin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th.

DiaSorin Price Performance

OTCMKTS:DSRLF opened at $115.38 on Tuesday. DiaSorin has a twelve month low of $107.00 and a twelve month high of $147.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.04.

About DiaSorin

DiaSorin SpA engages in developing, producing and marketing reagent kits for laboratory diagnostics. The firm specializes in the immunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics segments. It provides clinical services in the areas like Infectious Diseases, Bone and Mineral, Endocrinology, Hypertension, Oncology, Stool Diagnostics and Autoimmunity.

