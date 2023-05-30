Brokerages Set HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) PT at $182.00

Shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $187.50.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of HEICO from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of HEICO from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of HEICO from $169.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of HEICO from $162.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HEICO in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other HEICO news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.79, for a total value of $3,335,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 114,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,057,592.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.79, for a total value of $3,335,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 114,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,057,592.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.65, for a total transaction of $83,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,850 shares of company stock valued at $3,452,393 in the last 90 days. 8.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEI. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in HEICO by 3,192.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,138,939 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $174,872,000 after buying an additional 1,104,351 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in HEICO during the 1st quarter worth about $85,710,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in HEICO by 336.7% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 348,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,584,000 after buying an additional 268,584 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in HEICO during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,606,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in HEICO by 2,002.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 155,033 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,322,000 after purchasing an additional 147,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.08% of the company’s stock.

HEICO stock opened at $159.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.01. The company has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.38. HEICO has a fifty-two week low of $126.95 and a fifty-two week high of $180.59.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $687.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.32 million. HEICO had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 14.07%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HEICO will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

HEICO Corp. engages in the manufacturing of electronic equipment for the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications, and electronics industries. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

