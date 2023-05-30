Brokerages Set NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Price Target at $56.56

NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.56.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of NorthWestern from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.50 price target on the stock.
Insider Transactions at NorthWestern
In other news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total value of $70,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,831.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 1,200 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total value of $70,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,831.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 2,800 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.26, for a total transaction of $160,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,512.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.
NorthWestern Stock Performance
Shares of NWE stock opened at $56.12 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.88. NorthWestern has a 52 week low of $48.68 and a 52 week high of $62.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.44.
NorthWestern Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is currently 79.50%.
NorthWestern Company Profile
NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The Electric segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.
