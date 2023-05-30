Brokerages Set NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Price Target at $56.56

NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.56.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of NorthWestern from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.50 price target on the stock.

Insider Transactions at NorthWestern

In other news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total value of $70,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,831.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 1,200 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total value of $70,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,831.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 2,800 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.26, for a total transaction of $160,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,512.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NorthWestern Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NorthWestern by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,915,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,375,000 after purchasing an additional 63,221 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NorthWestern by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,978,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,602,000 after buying an additional 291,066 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NorthWestern by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,079,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,267,000 after buying an additional 1,690,016 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of NorthWestern by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,582,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,291,000 after buying an additional 97,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of NorthWestern by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,499,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,167,000 after buying an additional 46,229 shares in the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NWE stock opened at $56.12 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.88. NorthWestern has a 52 week low of $48.68 and a 52 week high of $62.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.44.

NorthWestern Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is currently 79.50%.

NorthWestern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The Electric segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

See Also

