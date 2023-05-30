Brokerages Set ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) PT at $91.12

Shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.12.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

ON Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of ON stock opened at $86.62 on Tuesday. ON Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $44.76 and a twelve month high of $87.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.10. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 21.98%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that ON Semiconductor will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total value of $385,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 601,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,361,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,190,200. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ON. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 348.3% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 96.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ON Semiconductor

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

