Brokerages Set Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) PT at $126.57

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $131.08.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. OTR Global raised Ralph Lauren to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $134.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th.

Institutional Trading of Ralph Lauren

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 110,096 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,350,000 after purchasing an additional 23,986 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 26,635 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,541 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 247,035 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $20,981,000 after acquiring an additional 13,103 shares in the last quarter. 66.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ralph Lauren Trading Down 1.1 %

Ralph Lauren stock opened at $112.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Ralph Lauren has a 12 month low of $82.23 and a 12 month high of $128.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.39.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The textile maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.25. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 39.53%.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of luxury lifestyle products, including apparel, footwear and accessories, home, fragrances, and hospitality categories. The firm offers products under the brands of Ralph Lauren, Ralph Lauren Collection, Ralph Lauren Purple Label, Polo Ralph Lauren, Double RL, Lauren Ralph Lauren, Polo Ralph Lauren Children, and Chaps.

Featured Stories

